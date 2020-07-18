Bears & the rest of the NFL will start training camp on time on July 28th

LAKE FOREST, IL – MAY 16: Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith (58) participates during the Bears OTA session on May 16, 2018 at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One league that has yet to have any official workouts since the pandemic is the National Football League. They were in their offseason in March and the contact nature of the sport immediately ruled out offseason workouts this spring.

But the league isn’t deterred when it comes to starting team’s training camps later this month – and they reaffirmed that position this weekend.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates.



In a memo from the league, which was obtained by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league officially confirmed report dates for camps in late July.

For the Bears and every other team, rookies report to team facilities on July 21st with quarterbacks along with other injured players arriving two days later. Everyone else will arrive on July 28th, which was the date set earlier this summer for the league to return to play.

Every team will have camp at their team headquarters instead of destinations, but that isn’t a problem for the Bears in 2020. Shortly before the pandemic took hold, the team officially moved training from Bourbonnais to the newly remodeled and expanded Halas Hall.

While this stays the same, whether everything else does is still to be determined. While nothing’s official, it’s expected the preseason will be trimmed from four games down to two or maybe even none.

The season opener remains on at the moment, with the Bears slated to open the 2020 campaign against Detroit on September 13th. Whether that goes off as scheduled or not will depend on COVID-19, but at least training camp will start on time.