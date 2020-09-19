Bears’ teammates quick to back Allen Robinson in his attempts to get a contract extension

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – This is something that’s happened before around Halas Hall, and it did so in the still relatively young Matt Nagy era of the Chicago Bears.

Back in April of 2018, running back Jordan Howard deleted all of his mentions of the Bears from Instagram as rumors of a trade began to circulate. Some didn’t know if it was an unspoken way for the player to show his displeasure or if indeed he was already traded.

Howard would eventually stay with the Bears for the 2018 season before he was indeed traded to the Eagles in the offseason of 2019. This past week, the team dealt with a similar situation when it came to the No. 1 receiver and his quest to get a contract extension.

I been movin' calm, don't start no trouble with me

Tryna keep it peaceful is a struggle for me… #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/9Hb0oVmRoo — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) September 14, 2020

Robinson removed all mentions of the Bears from his Twitter and Instagram handles while also pulling his pictures with the team after the sides failed to get a contract extension done before the start of the regular season.

The move created waves of speculation and even a report of a possible trade demand which were later shot down by Robinson’s agent Brandon Parker.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he had a great conversation with the receiver before the team started practice on Wednesday before the team started preparations for their game against the Giants. While he wasn’t addressing the deleting of the pictures and mentions on Instagram during his news conference, he also said his talk with the coach was good and this wouldn’t be an issue moving forward.

“Playing Sunday, I can compartmentalize,” said Robinson. “For me, it’s just about getting better each and every week as we get later into the season.”

One thing that was apparent, however, was the fact that Robinson had a great amount of support from his teammates when he made the move on social media.

All in all it’s a great day to #ExtendAR — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) September 17, 2020

Fellow receiver Anthony Miller and running back Tarik Cohen were among those to express their hope that contract extension is coming sooner than later for Robinson.

“A-Rob, he’s my guy. I feel like he’s deserving of an extension,” said Cohen on why he took to Twitter to support Robinson. “He exemplifies the meaning of being a teammate on and off the field, he’s a great leader in that locker room and the team wouldn’t be the same without him.

“So I feel like it’s necessary to get this deal done.”

Safe to say it’s a gesture that Robinson appreciates as he waits to see what his future might hold with the Bears over the coming weeks and months.

“I can’t say enough about my teammates; the guys I go to battle with each and every day,” said Robinson. “At the same time, I appreciate those guys so much just in general, in between the lines. I have a ton of respect for every last person in that locker room.”

Perhaps their support will keep Robinson a Bear for the rest of 2020 and beyond.

