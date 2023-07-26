LAKE FOREST, Ill. — It looks like a native of the Chicago area is going to play for his hometown team for a few more years.

The Bears have signed Cole Kmet to a contract extension on the first day of training camp practice at Halas Hall. Per Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN, the extension is four years for $50 million.

This comes as the Lake Barrington native and former St. Viator High School standout was approaching the final year of his rookie contract he signed in 2020, when the Bears selected him in the second round out of Notre Dame.

This represents the first contract extension that has been given out by new general manager Ryan Poles.

“Just amazing. This whole thing, just from the beginning, has been a dream come true, getting drafted here first and being able to get an extension done and agree to terms on that, is amazing,” said Kmet on Wednesday.

Kmet has played in 50 games for the Bears in his first three seasons, making 138 catches for 1,399 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, he made 50 catches for 544 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games. This followed a 2021 campaign where Kmet caught 60 passes for 612 yards.

“He’s a pro, and he’s a guy that can be trusted,” said Eberflus of Kmet on Wednesday. “He’s a fantastic teammate with him just leading by example. We talk about modeling the behavior you want to see, you talk about his practice habits, how he is in meetings, how he works with other players, how he works with the coaches, how he leads in times of adversity, he does all those things.

“I think that’s what makes him a good leader.”

