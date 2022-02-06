Bears superfan Terence Young hopes to get his Hall of Fame call

CHICAGO – One of the biggest fans of the “Monsters of the Midway” has his roots out east.

Terence Young grew up in the heart of Giants and Jets territory in New Jersey, but like others here in Chicago and around the country, “Sweetness” made him a Bears’ fans.

“I loved the Chicago Bears because of Walter Payton,” said Young. “I just loved the way that Payton embodied what an athlete was on the field and, even more importantly, off the field.”

So in 1983, Young started following the Bears as Payton and the team began to build into one of the NFL’s best for the rest of the 1980s. He’s been attending home and road games for over a decade while either living in New Jersey, Atlanta, or now in Chicago.

At the same time, he’s taken part in a number of charitable functions with the team and their players as his way to support the franchise off the field.

Because of his fandom, Young has been named a 2022 finalist for the Ford Hall of Fans – selects the best fans in the country to enter a special wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Established in 2019, he’s hoping to become the second Bears’ fan to receive the honor, joining Don Wachter of Plainfield.

Young had the honor of finding out about his nomination in a surprise meeting with Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary at Soldier Field in December.

Larry Hawley caught up with Young this week for WGN News Now to talk about his life as a Bears fan along with the opportunity to make the Ford Hall of Fans. You can see his conversation in the video above.

