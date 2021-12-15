Bears starting offensive tackle Larry Borom placed on the COVID-19 reserve list

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 21: Chicago Bears offensive tackle Larry Borom (75) in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens on November 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Each day that passes, the number of COVID-19 cases in the NFL continues to climb, and that includes the Bears as they look ahead to a Monday night game with the Vikings this week.

On Wednesday, the player that was added to the league’s reserve list is a starter for the team on the offensive line.

#Bears roster moves:

We have signed DB Thakarius Keyes to the Practice Squad and have placed OL Larry Borom on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 15, 2021

Offensive right tackle Larry Borom is headed into the NFL’s virus protocol, becoming the fifth to do so this week. Since he is vaccinated, he must pass two COVID-19 tests within 24 hours in order to return to the field.

He joined cornerback Artie Burns, defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., nose tackle Eddie Goldman, and linebacker Sam Kamara (practice squad) as those on the team who’ve gone into the protocol this week. Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson remains in the protocol as well after being placed on the list on November 26th.

A fifth-round pick in this spring’s draft out of Missouri, Borom has played in seven games this season with six starts, all of them coming at the right tackle position.