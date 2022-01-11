Bears start their search for a new general manager and head coach

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – They’re one of three teams in the National Football League that is seeking new leadership in their front office along with the locker room.

That comes after the Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday following their 6-11 2021 campaign, joining the Vikings and the Giants who are looking to fill both positions for 2022.

Since that happened, the Bears have already been busy either scheduling interviews with potential candidates or asking for permission to speak with them. So far, that list reportedly includes:

Head Coach:

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who was fired by Miami on Monday. (Tom Pelissero)

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Adam Schefter)

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. (Adam Schefter)

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. (Dan Wiederer)

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Tom Pelissero)

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (Tom Pelissero)

General Manager

Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen (Albert Breer)

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. (Ian Rapoport)

Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds (Tom Pelissero)

Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland. (Adam Schefter)

Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook. (Kimberley A. Martin)

Former Texans general manager Rick Smith (Dan Wiederer)

49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Albert Breer)

Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Tom Pelissero)