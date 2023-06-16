ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The next phase of the Bears’ work on the Arlington Park site is set to begin on Friday.

Once again, it involves putting an end to the old structure that is currently on the land.

The Bears have announced that external demolition is set to begin at Arlington Park today.

The demolition of the interior of the building started earlier this month.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/M3csiq59o3 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 16, 2023

The team announced that they will begin the exterior demolition of the buildings at Arlington Park on Friday, which is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This comes after the team began the interior demolition of the grandstand, jockey and office buildings in late May. In the news release announcing this latest move in tearing down the old race track, the Bears said that this next phase of demolition “does not mean the property will be developed.”

In February, the Bears closed on the 326-acre property located in Arlington Heights for $197.2 million dollars, with the intent to explore building a new domed stadium along with commercial and residential development.

In recent weeks, in a continued dispute over property taxes with local municipalities, the Bears announced that the property is not their “singular focus” for a new stadium in the suburbs. Team president and CEO Kevin Warren has already met with officials from Naperville about that city being a new host for the team.

This week, Waukegan expressed their interest in having the Bears build their new stadium in their town, which is located near the team’s Lake Forest headquarters.

Moves made by the Bears over the last year and a half are the team’s most aggressive efforts to move out of the City of Chicago since they moved there from Decatur in 1921. They played home games at Wrigley Field until 1970 and then moved to Soldier Field, which they’ve called home ever since.

In 2002 and 2003, Soldier Field underwent a major renovation, which gives it the look it has today.