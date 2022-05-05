CHICAGO – The next big event for the Bears on their offseason schedule is the moment they’ll find out when they’ll play their 17 regular season games in 2022.

That’s the schedule release on May 12th at 7 PM CST, and shortly after that, fans can buy tickets to the nine contests at Soldier Field.

The Bears announced that single-game tickets and suites will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 12th at 8:30 PM after the NFL’s schedule release. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Qa1m86STTC — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 5, 2022

On Thursday, the Bears announced that single-game tickets and available suites will go on sale that day at 8:30 PM after that schedule is released. Fans can buy single-game tickets through Ticketmaster or the Bears’ website here.

There will be limits to how many of those can be purchased per game and the team will once again use demand-based pricing for contests in 2022.

As far as suites go, there are a limited number of those available for the 2022 season and more info can be found here.

Those who hold season tickets for the Bears will be able to take part in a presale for both on May 12th from 7 to 8 PM. Once again, Soldier Field is only taking mobile tickets for the 2022 season.

The Bears will face the Buffalo Bills & Miami Dolphins for the first time at Soldier Field since the 2014 season as the team takes on opponents from the AFC East this season, while the Houston Texans return for the second time in three years. San Francisco visits Soldier Field for the second year in a row while Washington pays a visit after six seasons.

For the first time since the infamous NFL Wild Card in January of 2019, the Eagles will play the Bears at Soldier Field.

As always, the team will host NFL North foes Detroit, Green Bay, and Minnesota. The 2022 preseason schedule has yet to be set.