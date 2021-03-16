Report: Bears signing former Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Looks like Andy Dalton is headed to Halas Hall.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Cowboys quarterback is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears.

Another team on Russell Wilson's list of teams that he would approve a trade to now has landed another quarterback. Sorry, @BarstoolBigCat. https://t.co/H2EKj5duQ4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

Dalton started nine of the eleven games he played in Dallas last season, throwing for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Originally drafted by the Bengals, the 33-year-old second round pick has struggled in the playoffs, going 0-4 in Cincinnati with just one TD and six picks.

Dalton joins Nick Foles as the only QBs on the Bears roster. General Manager Ryan Pace made the quarterback spot a position of emphasis heading into the offseason.

“Everything’s on the table in regard to the quarterback situation,” Pace said in early March. “And honestly, that includes players on our current roster. And that includes free agency, a trade, the draft and a combination of all those.”

Last season, Bears made the playoffs for the second time since Matt Nagy was hired in 2018. But they also went 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row, before a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.