CHICAGO — More than a week after locking up Cole Kmet, the Bears are adding to their tight end room by bringing in veteran Marcedes Lewis, reports say.

He comes down south after playing the last five seasons in Green Bay. This marks the second free agent tight end brought in who is familiar with Luke Getsy after the Bears signed former Packer Robert Tonyan.

Lewis, who will be entering his 18th NFL season — which breaks a record for tight ends, will not be able to wear his normal #89 due to it being retired for Mike Ditka.

He has largely played a depth role with Green Bay but spent 12 seasons with Jacksonville.

Ryan Poles has been busy the last 24 hours by also bringing in a much-needed pass rusher — veteran Yannick Ngakoue on a one-year deal.