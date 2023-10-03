LAKE FOREST, Ill. — With injuries piling up in the secondary, the Bears are adding a safety to the fold on a short week.

Duron Harmon will certainly give the team plenty of experience as he starts a new chapter of his career in Chicago.

The Bears have signed veteran defensive back Duron Harmon to the active roster from the Ravens’ practice squad.

The three-time Super Bowl champ has played with the Patriots, Lions, Falcons & Raiders.

He signed with Baltimore Sep. 12.

The safety was signed off the practice squad of the Ravens and onto the active roster for the Bears as they get ready for Thursday’s game against the commanders at FedEx Field.

This comes as the Bears are currently dealing with a few injuries in the secondary, including starting safety Eddie Jackson, who has been sidelined for the last two games with a foot injury. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is still dealing with a hamstring issue along with fellow cornerback Josh Blackwell, who has already been placed on injured reserve.

A third round pick of the Patriots in 2013, Harmon played seven seasons in New England in a mostly reserve role. He had 17 interceptions in 111 games for the team and was on Super Bowl champion teams in the 2014, 2016, and 2018 seasons.

During the last three seasons, Harmon has been a starter with three different teams, starting all 16 contests for Detroit in 2020. He’d do the same with Falcons in 2021 (17 games) while starting all but one with the Raiders last season, making two interceptions in each of those seasons.

Harmon signed with Baltimore’s practice squad on September 12 and had yet to take the field for the Ravens.