Bears sign second round pick Teven Jenkins

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins (76) during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp Friday, May, 14, 2021, in Lake Forest Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks, Pool)

LAKE FOREST – Drafted back in April, the Bears didn’t have to wait too long to get all of their picks under contract ahead of the 2021 season.

The last of those selections signed on the dotted line on Wednesday afternoon.

Our rookie class is complete. @TevenJenkins is officially official. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3k7SidjdF9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2021

Offensive tackle and second round pick Tevin Jenkins signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, which has put the entire 2021 draft class under contract.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom (5th Round), running back Khalil Herbert (6th Round), wide receiver Dazz Newsome (6th Round), cornerback Thomas Graham Jr (6th Round), and defensive lineman Khyris Tonga (7th Round) all officially were signed on June 2nd.

On June 11th, the team got first round pick Justin Fields under contract.

Originally graded as a late third round pick, Jenkins slipped to the second round, allowing the Bears to sign a much-needed offensive tackle. There were even projections that the team would have selected him with their original first round selection at No. 20 before it was traded to select Fields with the 11th-overall pick.

A native of Topeka, Kansas, Jenkins was a steady contributor at Oklahoma State from 2017-2020. In his final year with the Cowboys, he was an All-Big 12 first team selection in helping the team to an 8-3 record, including a win in the Cheez-It Bowl over Miami.

Jenkins will have a chance to earn a starting job out of training camp since the Bears are looking to replace both starting tackles. The team didn’t pick up the option of Bobbie Massie in March and then released Charles Leno Jr. in May.