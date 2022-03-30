LAKE FOREST – One of the many questions that the Bears have to answer this season comes at the safety position, where they’re looking for a consistent starter next to Eddie Jackson.

Already the Bears got a new deal with DeAndre Houston-Carson to compete for that strong safety spot next to Eddie Jackson, but on Wednesday they added another player to that category.

Per his agent David Canter, the Bears have signed safety Dane Cruikshank to a deal for the upcoming season. The Bears have yet to confirm the move.

Cruikshank joins the Bears after spending his first four seasons with the Titans, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Arizona in 2018. Playing in 44 games, the safety had 65 tackles, one interception, and one tackle for loss. His most productive season was this past one in Tennessee, where he played in 14 games, starting four of them, as he made 43 tackles.

In the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Bengals, Cruikshank finished with four tackles as he saw 21 snaps on defense.

He can also provide the Bears help on special teams, where he was a contributor for four seasons with the Titans. Cruikshank’s only career touchdown came in 2018 when he caught a pass on a fake punt and took it 66-yards for the touchdown.

In 2019 against the Colts, he blocked a field goal that was returned for a touchdown in a Tennessee victory.

Cruikshank joins Jackson and Houston-Carson in the competition for heavy playing time at the position with likely more to be signed as free agency comes along.