Bears sign receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on October 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Once again, the priority for the Bears this offseason is to collect new offensive players that will finally get the unit going under head coach Matt Nagy.

On Friday, the team made one of those moves for a veteran receiver who will take the field for the first time in two seasons in 2021.

The team has signed Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal, hoping that his expertise and speed can add to the offense that will be run, at least initially, by quarterback Andy Dalton.

Goodwin will be playing for the first time since the 2019 season, his last of three with the 49ers, after opting out of the 2020 season due to family considerations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The receiver spent three seasons in San Francisco where he caught 93 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2019, his final year with the 49ers, he played nine games, making 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown before he was placed on season-ending Injured Reserve with a knee injury in December.

A former Olympian who competed in the long jump at the 2012 summer games, Goodwin was known for his speed during his four seasons at Texas. His 4.27 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine is one of the fastest in the history of the event, and he was selected in the third round by Buffalo in the 2013 draft.

He spent the next four years with the Bills, making 111 catches for 780 yards and six touchdowns, with his middle years of 2014 and 2015 spent mostly dealing with injuries. A 29-catch, 431 yard, three touchdown season in 2016 earned him a two-year deal from San Francisco, where he was able to enjoy his most productive years of his career.

Now the Bears hope that Goodwin can get things going again and perhaps kickstart an offense that’s been lacking a punch the last two seasons.