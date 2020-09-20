Bears sign Tarik Cohen to a three-year contract extension: Report

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: Tarik Cohen #29 of the Chicago Bears runs for a first down during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago defeated Detroit 27-23. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Most people expected a receiver to be the Bears’ first contract extension of the 2020 season.

But as that negotiation continues with Allen Robinson, his agent, and Bears’ management, another player has gotten his payday before the team’s second game of 2020.

Chicago is signing RB Tarik Cohen to a three-year extension worth $17.25 million in new money ($5.75M per year) with ability to be worth $18.25M at $6.093M per year, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Deal includes $9.533M fully guaranteed and a $12.033M max guarantee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Per multiple reports late Saturday night, the first from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears have signed running back Tarik Cohen to a three-year contract extension. The deal is worth $17.25 million with the chance to add $1 millon to that total, with $9.5 millon fully guaranteed over the life of the contract.

The Bears have yet to confirm the move.

A fourth-round pick of the Bears in 2017, Cohen has emerged as a multi-faceted player for the offense along with special teams. He made a Pro Bowl in 2018 as a return specialist and is arguably the most exciting player on the team’s offense both under John Fox and Matt Nagy.

He’s rushed for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns in his first three years with the team while also catching 203 passes for 1,534 yards and nine scores in that time. As a punt returner, Cohen had gained 985 yards on 96 attempts with a touchdown in his rookie year of 2017. He’s also returned 30 kickoffs for 628 yards, but all but four of those came in that first season.

In the season opener against the Lions, he had seven carries for 41 yards along with two catches for six yards.

