LAKE FOREST – One of the biggest, if not the biggest, questions for the Bears this season is who will play the tackle spots on the offensive line. At the moment, no two starters are set for either of the critical positions as the offseason work continues for the 2022 season.

On Monday, the Bears added another candidate to the mix to start at tackle, and once again added a player with a connection to the head coach.

The Bears have made official the signing of tackle Julien Davenport. He played in nine games for the Colts in 2021 with four starts. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/64jV6M7BxO — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 25, 2022

The Bears have signed former Colts tackle Julién Davenport to a one-year deal as he provides more depth for the offensive line that’s still in flux.

He spent just the 2021 season in Indianapolis where current Bears coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator, playing in nine games and starting four for the Colts. Davenport has played in 60 career games with 32 starts, with the majority coming in his first three seasons in the NFL.

Selected in the fourth round by the Texans in 2017, he worked his way into the starting left tackle spot for 15 of 16 games for the AFC South champions. But before the 2019 season, he was involved in the major trade with the Dolphins in which the Texans acquired offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills with two first round picks also going to Miami.

After an injury during a practice early in the 2019 season, Davenport would start all eight games he played in for the Dolphins in 2019 but would only get one start the next season in 16 games.