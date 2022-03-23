LAKE FOREST – The National Football League has been buzzing over the past week-and-a-half thanks to a few big moves.

From Tom Brady’s decision to return to the Buccaneers after retiring to Deshuan Watson’s trade to the Browns to Tyreek Hill being dealt from the Chiefs to the Dolphins on Wednesday, it’s been quite an active time.

The Bears have been the exact opposite of that, as expected, under new general manager Ryan Poles as he reshapes the roster and the salaries that make it up. It’s a build for a team that’s looking towards the more distant future for success on the field.

So it’s fitting that on the day of the Hill deal to Miami that rocked the NFL, the Bears made a quiet depth move in an area of need for their 2022 team.

The Bears have added some offensive line depth with the signing of former Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal.

The team signed offensive lineman Dakota Dozier to a one-year deal in a move that adds another player to an offensive line that’s under construction. A fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft, the lineman has played in 76 games over seven seasons with 27 starts, spending his first four seasons in New York and the last three in Minnesota.

During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Dozier played in all 16 games and started every contest in the latter season at left guard. He would only play in six games in 2021 with all 25 of his snaps on the season coming on special teams.

Dozier figures to be in competition for a guard spot recently vacated by James Daniels, who left to sign a new deal with the Steelers.