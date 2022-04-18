CHICAGO – The team already has one tight end with Chicago roots and now they are getting another as they continue to build their 2022 squad.

The Bears announced today that they’ve signed Naperville native James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. He’ll join a tight end room that includes Barrington Hills native Cole Kmet, who was a second round pick of the Bears in 2020.

O’Shaughnessy played at Naperville North High School and at Illinois State University and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. He played two seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the Patriots before the start of the 2017 season.

Released by New England in September of that year, O’Shaughnessy signed with the Jaguars and was with them the next five seasons.

In 80 career NFL games, the tight end has made 112 catches for 1,108 yards and three touchdowns. O’Shaughnessy was limited by an ankle injury in 2021 as he played in seven games with six starts, making 24 catches for 244 yards. O’Shaughnessy’s best season was in 2020 when he made a career-high 28 receptions for 262 yards in 15 games of which 13 were starts.

The seven-year NFL veteran is the fourth tight end currently on the Bears’ roster, joining Kmet, Ryan Griffin, and Jesper Horsted.

O’Shaughnessy’s signing keeps pace with a number of the ones made by new general manager Ryan Poles as he pieces together a roster while also trying to manage salary cap troubles. Hence the majority of the pickups have been in the later waves of free agency.