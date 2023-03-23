CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are adding to their linebacker room by signing Dylan Cole to a one-year deal.

Cole, 28, is a six-year veteran and spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. In 2022, he had a career-high eight starts and 64 tackles.

He becomes the 10th free agent signing for Ryan Poles and company. When it opened, the Bears had no qualms adding to their linebacker corps right away — signing former Eagles’ LB T.J. Edwards and former Bills’ LB Tremaine Edmunds.

Cole should fit right into the Bears’ first-team special teams unit while providing depth at linebacker.