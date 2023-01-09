CHICAGO – While the game was certainly on the minds of the players for both teams at Soldier Field on Sunday, someone from Buffalo was top of mind as well.
As Damar Hamlin continues his recovery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest last Monday against the Bengals, the Bears & Vikings had a few ways they showed support for the Bills’ safety before their regular season finale on Sunday.
Before the teams even took the field, the “3” on the 30-yard line number was painted Bills’ royal blue for Hamlin’s number, which is something the NFL approved as a tribute.
Players on both the Bears and Vikings also wore t-shirts in the pregame warm-ups in support of Hamlin. That included quarterback Nathan Peterman, who was a teammate of the safety while playing at Pittsburgh.
Head coach Matt Ebeflus wore the t-shirt for Hamlin underneath his Bears coat the entire game.
Ebeflus also donned the t-shirt during his final postgame news conference of his first season with the Bears.
Before the start of the game and ahead of the national anthem, a moment of support was held for Hamlin, with players and fans joining in a round of applause for the safety. The Vikings would go on to defeat the Bears 29-13 Sunday afternoon.
Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but has made significant progress and was tweeting during the Bills’ victory over the Patriots on Sunday.