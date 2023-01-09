CHICAGO – While the game was certainly on the minds of the players for both teams at Soldier Field on Sunday, someone from Buffalo was top of mind as well.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

As Damar Hamlin continues his recovery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest last Monday against the Bengals, the Bears & Vikings had a few ways they showed support for the Bills’ safety before their regular season finale on Sunday.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before the teams even took the field, the “3” on the 30-yard line number was painted Bills’ royal blue for Hamlin’s number, which is something the NFL approved as a tribute.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Players on both the Bears and Vikings also wore t-shirts in the pregame warm-ups in support of Hamlin. That included quarterback Nathan Peterman, who was a teammate of the safety while playing at Pittsburgh.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Head coach Matt Ebeflus wore the t-shirt for Hamlin underneath his Bears coat the entire game.

Ebeflus also donned the t-shirt during his final postgame news conference of his first season with the Bears.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before the start of the game and ahead of the national anthem, a moment of support was held for Hamlin, with players and fans joining in a round of applause for the safety. The Vikings would go on to defeat the Bears 29-13 Sunday afternoon.

Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but has made significant progress and was tweeting during the Bills’ victory over the Patriots on Sunday.