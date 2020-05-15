Bears set their 2020 preseason schedule

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 20: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears is pressured by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Like everything in sports at the moment, what was released on Friday by the Bears is very tentative. But at least fans can know a best case scenario as to when their team might start an interesting preseason.

Da preseason is set.



DETAILS. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 15, 2020

The Bears finalized the dates and times for their 2020 preseason, having only announced a range of time in which they might play their four games.

Now those contests are set in stone, at least for the moment, for August and early September.

The Bears have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/crMusjqG7e — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 15, 2020

The Bears will open the preseason on a Saturday afternoon on August 15th with a Noon kickoff against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. One week later, they’ll got under the lights in Denver to face the Broncos and former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on August 22nd at 8:05 PM.

After that, it’s back home for a game against the reigning NFC champion 49ers on Saturday, August 22nd at Noon. The preseason concludes five days later with a Thursday night against the Titans in Nashville on Thursday, September 3rd at 7 PM.

Unlike the previous two preseasons under head coach Matt Nagy, where most of the starters watched from the sidelines, the Bears will have plenty to learn over the course of four games. Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will be in an all-out quarterback competition to determine the starter for the 2020 season. Expect both players to see significant snaps from the first to the fourth week.

Not to mention that an 8-8 season will leave a lot to be decided for the team before their Week 1 opener against the Lions. So this preseason might be something to watch, even if it does end up getting delayed due to the pandemic.