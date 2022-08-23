LAKE FOREST – If you were hoping to see the Bears’ starters in action for a decent amount of time on Saturday evening in Cleveland, you’re in luck.

At his news conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Matt Eberflus announced that the team’s starters will play through the first half against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. He estimates the units for both sides of the ball will end up getting around 25-30 plays, which would take the team to around halftime of the contest in Cleveland.

Eberflus said there would be select players who would play a little less than that time, but he did mention that quarterback Justin Fields would be among the starters to play through the first half.

Roquan Smith is also expected to play in the contest against the Browns on Saturday night after he returned to practice on Saturday afternoon. Before that, the linebacker was staging a “hold-in” to try and get a new contract extension.

After initially demanding a trade, Smith pulled the request this weekend and plans to play out the final year of his contract.

It will be the last look that the coaching staff will get with players in a game situation until the season opener against the 49ers on September 11th at Soldier Field.

The first preseason game featured the starters for 15-20 plays on each side of the ball, with the Chiefs scoring a first drive touchdown with the Bears’ top offense not getting points in about a quarter of action. Starter work was limited on the quick turnaround for the Seahawks game last Thursday, with the top offense getting a field goal in their only series of work.

A number of defensive starters weren’t in for that contest in Seattle, but the defense as a whole only allowed three points in three quarters.

One of the main focuses for the Bears will be their offense as it enters its first season under Luke Getsy and its second under quarterback Justin Fields. Eberflus will get his best look at that unit before the regular season on Saturday, going in with a few expectations for the unit.

“It’s establishing your identity, establishing your style of play, the effort we give, the execution we give,” said Eberflus of what he’s looking for from the offense in the final preseason game. “Situation football: Third down, if we get a two-minute drive, how we operate in the ‘gold’ zone. All those things that come into play that are good football.

“Again, we want to play a good operation, a clean operation, and we want to be aggressive in our style and aggressive in our approach.”