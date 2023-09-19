LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Once again, the Bears are dealing with a record streak after another defeat this past weekend.

This time it has something to do with what they’re surrendering on a game-by-game basis to their opponents, which has been a struggle for almost a year.

On Sunday, the Bucs scored 27 points on the Bears – 20 on offense and seven on defense – to beat the visitors by ten at Raymond James Stadium. It’s the 12th straight loss for the team dating back to Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, which continues the Bears’ franchise record for futility.

But because of the amount of points they’ve allowed during that streak, they’ve managed to set an NFL record, and it’s not a good one.

The Bears are the first team in league history to lose 12 consecutive games and allow at least 25 points in every one of those contests.

Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay was the second-lowest point total the team has given up in that stretch as they also allowed 27 to the Falcons in a Week 11 loss in Atlanta last November. The lowest was the 25 points the Bears gave up to the eventual NFC champion Eagles in Week 15 at Soldier Field last December, the team’s best game of this stretch.

It’s not a surprise that the team was last in the NFL in points given up during the 2022 season, surrendering a league-high 27.2 per game. So far in 2023, only the Giants are giving up more points (34) than the Bears (32.5) through two games.

Things get no easier for Matt Ebeflus’ team as they face the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. They still don’t know if defensive coordinator Alan Williams will be back after he missed the game with the Bucs due to a personal matter.