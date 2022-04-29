LAKE FOREST – For the first time in four years, the Bears went with a defensive player to start off their NFL Draft.

They did so again with their second selection of 2022.

With the 48th overall pick in the second round of the draft, the Bears selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker as they add another player to their secondary.

He played three seasons with the Nittany Lions and was a 2021 All-Big Ten first team selection and a second-team All-American. Brisker finished that campaign with 38 tackles including six for loss, two interceptions, and five passes defended.

In 85 games at Penn State, he finished with 151 tackles including ten for loss with five interceptions and 14 passes defended.

A native of Pittsburgh, Brisker started his career at Lackawanna College in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier in the second round, the Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall pick, the first time they’ve gone defensive with their first selection since 2018.

Like the cornerback, Brisker figures to have the opportunity to compete for significant playing time and a starting spot next to veteran Eddie Jackson. Right now he’ll compete with DeAndre Houston-Carson, free agent pickup Dane Cruikshank, and Michael Joseph.