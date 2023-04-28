LAKE FOREST — After making their first selection of the NFL Draft on Thursday, the Bears had to wait a bit in the second round to make their next pick.

In the process, they got help at another position of need.

With the 53rd overall pick in the draft, the Bears selected Gervon Dexter Sr. from Florida after picking offensive tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee in the first round on Thursday.

A native of Lake Wales, Florida, Dexter played in 38 games with the Gators over three seasons with 4 1/2 sacks for loss and 9 1/2 tackles for loss. He made 125 tackles and also had a pair of interceptions with Florida along with four passes deflected.

During the 2022 season, Dexter had two sacks and four tackles for loss along with 55 tackles, an interception, and a pass deflection in 13 games. That was his first year as a full time starter with the Gators, having started 24 contests in his career at the school.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound lineman will give the Bears the push they need in the middle of their defensive line after struggling with pass rush in 2022, finishing last in the NFL with 20 sacks.