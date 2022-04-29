LAKE FOREST – It’s a moment of history for the century-old franchise as a new leader of the team’s front office gets the chance to make his first selection in the NFL Draft.

Due to a trade last year to get Justin Fields, Ryan Poles couldn’t do that in the first round for the Bears on Thursday, but he got the chance to do so on Friday in the second round of the selections. Around 6:30 PM on Friday, the general manager made his pick.

With the 39th pick in the second round, the Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon.

This is the first time the Bears have gone with a defensive player with their first pick of the draft since they took Roquan Smith in the first round in 2018.

Gordon played four seasons with the Huskies and was a 2021 First Team All-Pac 12 selection, making two interceptions in 12 games with 36 tackles and seven passes defender. In 75 career games for Washington, he made 75 tackles with 12 passes defended.

Cornerback was one of a few needs for the Bears in the draft as they are looking for a starter opposite of 2020 second round pick Jaylon Johnson, who has established himself in his first two NFL seasons.

