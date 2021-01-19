Bears search for a new defensive coordinator heats up

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 20: New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals on October 20, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – There will be no major head coaching or general manager search for the Bears over the next few weeks, but a major position on Matt Nagy’s staff does need to be filled.

That’s the defensive coordinator spot, that was vacated by the retirement of Chuck Pagano at the end of the season.

Over the last few days those efforts have intensified as the team looks to make a hire at that position sooner than later.

The #Bears spent yesterday interviewing former #Giants and #AZCardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher for their vacant DC job, source said. A candidate to replace Chuck Pagano. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

Per Ian Rapoport, the Bears interviewed former Giants and Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher as a possible replacement. The native of Lakeville, Indiana was not in the NFL in 2020 after serving as defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019, which was preceded by five seasons in Arizona.

The last three of those were spent as defensive coordinator with the first two as an outside linebackers coach. That was also Bettcher’s first NFL job when he joined Pagano’s first staff in Indianapolis in 2012.

The Chicago Bears have requested permission to speak with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards regarding their defensive coordinator opening, according to a source. Because it is for a coordinator's job, the Cowboys cannot block the… https://t.co/e9JHzYiBBj — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 19, 2021

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, the Bears also have requested to interview George Edwards of the Cowboys for the job. The senior defensive assistant interviews for the head coaching job with the Bears in January of 2018 before Matt Nagy was hired.

In the NFL since 1998, Edwards has been a defensive coordinator for the Vikings (2014-2019) and Bills (2010-2011), and Washington (2003).

To all my Bears peeps. This is what I said on Thursday (and still agree now) about Sean Desai. If you wanna get back to the 2018 level, he’s your best best.. pic.twitter.com/UVRamrsdWG — Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) January 19, 2021

The team also figures to look internally for their defensive coordinator and may start with Sean Desai. He’s the Bears’ safeties coach and has been the last two seasons after being promoted from quality control coach, a position he held from 2013-2018 with three different head coaches.