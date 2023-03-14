EVANSTON, Ill. – As one of the top offensive lineman prospects in the NFL Draft, Peter Skoronski didn’t need to do much at Northwestern’s Pro Day to cement his first-round status.

“I think he’d look really good in Chicago a Bears uniform. I’ll just throw it out there as a Bear fan,” Pat Fitzgerald joked. “When I saw the trade I went, ‘Skoronski to the Bears! Let’s go!’”

Fitzgerald had a chance to lobby Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus in person with both members of the Bears brass on hand to watch Skoronski work out.

“You look at what Rashawn [Slater] did in front of him, This is the same type of athlete, same type of player, and someone we expect to have the same type of instant impact in the National Football League, so it’s going to be fun to watch,” added Fitzgerald. “Someone’s going to be really happy when they get him.”

If Skoronski is a top 10 pick, he would be the highest drafted Wildcat in 40 years and the third Northwestern player to go in the first round in the last three drafts.

Few helped their stock soar more at the combine than Adetomiwa Adebawore, running the fastest 40-time ever for a player weighting 270-plus pounds.

“Truly a blessing. I wanted to show teams the type of athleticism I had,” remarked Adebawore. “Teams kind of already knew my character and things like that. But, I thought after my season people didn’t realize how good of player I was, so I just wanted to show that at the Senior Bowl, Combine and today.”

At Pro Day, he followed up his combine performance with the three-cone drill, shuttle run, and bench press, putting up 28 reps at 225 pounds – one more than he lifted in Indy.

“Through conversations, I’ve told teams I’m a defensive lineman. Then, they get to the specific question, “Inside or outside?’ I tell them, ‘Either one.’ It looks like teams are having me more inside based on meetings with all the teams.”

Adebawore met with the Bears yesterday and discussed the three-technique position in Eberflus’ defense.

“Absolutely, their defensive line coach told me it’s the most important position on their line.”