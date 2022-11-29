LAKE FOREST – When he had to be helped off the field at Met Life Stadium in the first half on Sunday afternoon against the Jets, there was immediate concern that Eddie Jackson’s foot injury could be serious.

Now that appears to be the case for the safety, who is in the midst of a strong season in 2022.

Per a report from Mike Garafolo & Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jackson suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury in the loss to the Jets Sunday and is out indefinitely.

The Bears have not confirmed the injury and head coach Matt Eberflus indicated Monday that an update would come Wednesday after the safety meets with doctors.

Jackson’s injury comes as he’s in a bounceback season, one in which he’s played more like his first two years when he was one of the best at taking the ball away on the Bears’ defense. After failing to get an interception the last two seasons, Jackson had four this season along with two forced fumbles.

The safety also had 80 tackles in 12 games, just two short of his career-high of 82 that he got in 16 contests in 2020. His performance was good enough that Jackson was the leading vote-getter at free safety in the NFC when the first voting totals for the Pro Bowl were released on Monday.

Drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Jackson has played in 88 games for the Bears over six seasons. He’s got 14 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, ten forced fumbles, 39 passes defended to go with 422 tackles.

After three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his rookie year of 2017, Jackson was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018 when he picked off six passes, forced two fumbles, and had two defensive touchdowns.

The safety was selected to the Pro Bowl that season and in 2019.