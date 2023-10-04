WASHINGTON D.C. — Two important pieces of the Chicago Bears secondary have been ruled out for their Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders, according to team officials.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson will not be taking the field after not being able to participate in practice this week. Johnson will miss his second straight contest nursing a hamstring injury, while Eddie Jackson will sit out his third straight game as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

Safety Jaquan Brisker was also limited in practice Wednesday after what head coach Matt Eberflus described as a tweak to his hamstring. Brisker is listed as questionable for Thursday night, and will be re-evaluated before the game.

Rookies Tyrique Stevenson and Terrell Smith are expected to start at corner, with Brisker and Elijah Hicks slotted to start at the safety spots. If Brisker can’t go, undrafted rookie Quindell Johnson — listed as second on the depth chart at safety — will likely sub in.

Another option at safety could be recently-signed veteran Duron Harmon, who the Bears signed off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Tuesday.

Harmon is a three-time Super Bowl champion who’s notched 401 tackles, 23 interceptions and 43 pass breakups across ten seasons primarily spent with the New England Patriots.

The Chicago Bears takes FedEx Field against the Washington Commanders with a 7:15 p.m. CT kickoff time Thursday.