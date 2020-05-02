Bears’ rookies get assigned their numbers for the 2020 season

LAKE FOREST – There is no guarantee when the season may start in 2020, but at least there are a few traditions that will continue in the NFL over the next few weeks.
Thought it was virtual, the NFL Draft proceeded on schedule last weekend with players being selected across seven rounds. The schedule release is expected to happen within the next ten days, even though the odds of it changing are relatively high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another tradition continued for the Bears on Saturday, where they give their newest players their number for their opening season.
Second round pick Cole Kmet, who was the first selection for the Bears in the NFL Draft, will wear No. 85, one number up from what he wore in college. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who wore No. 1 in college, switches to No. 33 in college, a number made famous recently by cornerback Charles Tillman.
Defensive end/edge rusher Trevis Gipson gets No. 99, cornerback Kindle Vildor gets No. 46, receiver Darnell Mooney gets No. 11, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright gets No. 71 while Lachavious Simmons gets No. 73.
The team also released the numbers for their undrafted free agents, including Khail Mack’s brother Ledarius, who was assigned No. 57.
2 Ahmad Wagner, receiver
37o Artavis Pierce, running back
44d Rashad Smith, linebacker
46o Napoleon Maxwell, running back
49d Keandre Jones, linebacker
57 Ledarius Mack, linebacker
60 Dieter Eiselen, guard
63 Lee Autry, defensive tackle
75 Trevon McSwain, defensive tackle
76o Badara Traore, tackle
97 LaCale London, linebacker
Three recent acquisitions also got assigned numbers, with safety Tashuan Gipson getting No. 38, defensive tackle John Jenkins No. 90, and receiver Trevor Davis No. 4.