Bears’ rookies get assigned their numbers for the 2020 season

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Cole Kmet #84 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates his second half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 45-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – There is no guarantee when the season may start in 2020, but at least there are a few traditions that will continue in the NFL over the next few weeks.

Thought it was virtual, the NFL Draft proceeded on schedule last weekend with players being selected across seven rounds. The schedule release is expected to happen within the next ten days, even though the odds of it changing are relatively high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another tradition continued for the Bears on Saturday, where they give their newest players their number for their opening season.

Second round pick Cole Kmet, who was the first selection for the Bears in the NFL Draft, will wear No. 85, one number up from what he wore in college. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who wore No. 1 in college, switches to No. 33 in college, a number made famous recently by cornerback Charles Tillman.

Defensive end/edge rusher Trevis Gipson gets No. 99, cornerback Kindle Vildor gets No. 46, receiver Darnell Mooney gets No. 11, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright gets No. 71 while Lachavious Simmons gets No. 73.

The team also released the numbers for their undrafted free agents, including Khail Mack’s brother Ledarius, who was assigned No. 57.

2 Ahmad Wagner, receiver

37o Artavis Pierce, running back

44d Rashad Smith, linebacker

46o Napoleon Maxwell, running back

49d Keandre Jones, linebacker

57 Ledarius Mack, linebacker

60 Dieter Eiselen, guard

63 Lee Autry, defensive tackle

75 Trevon McSwain, defensive tackle

76o Badara Traore, tackle

97 LaCale London, linebacker

Three recent acquisitions also got assigned numbers, with safety Tashuan Gipson getting No. 38, defensive tackle John Jenkins No. 90, and receiver Trevor Davis No. 4.

