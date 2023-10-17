LAKE FOREST, Ill. — With Justin Fields’ status for this week and perhaps longer up in the air due to an injury, the Bears are adding another quarterback to their roster.

Per a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears will sign free agent signal caller Trace McSorley to their practice squad ahead of their game with the Raiders at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The team hasn’t confirmed the move as they are scheduled to start preps for Las Vegas on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

This comes as Fields is dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered in the third quarter of the Bears’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday at Soldier Field. On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus said that the starting quarterback is doubtful as the team waits for the swelling around the thumb to reduce.

Should he not be able to go, rookie Tyson Bagent would get his first career start against the Raiders with Nathan Peterman serving as his backup.

A three-time All-Big Ten second team selection at Penn State, McSorley was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his 2 1/2 seasons in Baltimore, he was mostly the third string quarterback, seeing time as a reserve in three games while making only ten pass attempts.

McSorley was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by the Cardinals in November 2021 but didn’t see any game action. In 2022, he’d play in six games and started against the Buccaneers in Week 16 in place of the injured Kyler Murray.

In that contest, McSorley was 24-of-45 for 217 yards with an interception in a 19-16 defeat, and was benched in favor of David Blough the next week. He’d see playing time in the season finale against the 49ers as a backup.

This offseason, McSorley was signed to a one-year deal by the Patriots but was released before the season.