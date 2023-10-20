LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While it’s still unlikely that he’s going to take the field for the Bears on Sunday, it looks like the team got some good news when it comes to Justin Fields.

That’s because the quarterback appears to have caught a break when it comes to the injury he suffered Sunday against the Vikings.

During an appearance on the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport reported that Fields would not have to have surgery to fix his dislocated thumb that occurred in the third quarter of the 19-13 loss to Minnesota at Soldier Field.

Had he had to go under the knife, it would have kept him out for a significant amount of time. The Bears nor Fields have yet to confirm that surgery won’t be necessary.

At the moment, however, the starting quarterback remains doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Raiders at Soldier Field, which was initially announced by head coach Matt Ebeflus on Monday.

Should that remain the case, rookie Tyson Bagent would get his first career start against Las Vegas. An undrafted free agent from Shepherd University, he made his NFL debut against the Vikings on Sunday, going 10-for-14 for 83 yards with an interception, rushing touchdown, along with a fumble that was returned by Minnesota for a score.

Entering his third season with the Bears, having started the majority of the time, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 237 yards on 47 carries (5 yard per carry average) and a touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 2.