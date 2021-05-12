Bears release their full 2021 schedule

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Chicago Bears run onto the field before a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Parts of it have been floating around for the last 36 hours, which is typical before the official slate of games is announced.

But just before 7 PM on Wednesday night, the Bears’ slate of 17 games for the 2021 season was officially released, as fans get to see which path the team will take next fall and winter.

As previously announced on Wednesday morning, the team will open the 2021 season on the road against the Rams on Sunday, September 12th at 7:20 PM. It’s the third time in four years that the Bears will begin their season in primetime.

The 2021 home opener will be against the Bengals the following Sunday, September 19th. If he’s able to retain the job, Andy Dalton will be facing his former team whom he played his first nine NFL seasons.

In Week 5 on Sunday, October 10th, the team will make history as they make their first ever trip to Las Vegas for a regular season game as they face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. After their first game against the Packers at Soldier Field the next week, the Bears face the reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs in Tampa on Sunday, October 24th at 3:25 PM.

On Monday, November 8th, the Bears will make their first appearance on Monday Night Football as they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. The team will also be on prime time on Sunday, December 12th at Green Bay and the next week on Monday, December 20th against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

As they have in three of the last four years, the Bears will face the Lions on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 25th at 11:30 AM.

The team will finish the 17-game season on Sunday, January 9th against the Vikings in Minneapolis.

In a rare occurrence, the Bears will not have two-straight games at home or on the road all season long. They’ll alternate between home and road all season long. It is the first time in the history of the franchise that has been the case.

Here is the entire 2021 schedule.