LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have released a quarterback and signed two defensive players from the practice squad, according to a press release from the team Tuesday.

Team officials said they have released quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad, while also signing free safety Adrian Colbert and defensive end Michael Dwumfour to the active roster.

McSorley threw for 9,899 yards and 77 touchdowns compared to just 25 interceptions as a three-year starter for the Penn State Nittany Lions in college, where he was a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection, 2016 Big Ten Conference Champion, and 2017 Fiesta Bowl MVP.

The Ashburn, Virginia-native was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In nine career games with the Ravens from 2019-22, McSorley threw for 504 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

McSorley’s one career touchdown pass came on the second completion of his career, a 70-yard touchdown to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in a Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chicago signed McSorley to the practice squad on Oct. 17, 2023, before releasing him Tuesday.

Colbert, 30, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft and played in 21 games, including 12 starts, for the team from 2017 to 2018.

After a high ankle sprain landed Colbert on injured reserve with the 49ers in Oct. 2018, he bounced around numerous practice squads around the National Football League, including the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants from 2019-20, and the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans from 2021-22, until he landed on the Bears practice squad on Nov. 29, 2022.

Dwumfour, 25, went unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft before signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent. The former University of Michigan and Rutgers University alum has also spent most of his career bouncing from practice squad to practice squad, playing for the 49ers, Browns, Titans, and making two separate stints with the Houston Texans before being signed to Chicago’s practice squad earlier this season.

The Chicago Bears play the Minnesota Vikings next at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. CT.