CHICAGO — One of the Chicago Bears’ pro bowl selections is doubtful for their season finale against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, while another starter is out and five more were listed as questionable and will be game-day decisions, according to a press release from the team Friday.

Cornerback and 2024 Pro Bowl selectee Jaylon Johnson was listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury after practice Friday. Johnson was listed as Did Not Participate (DNP) after practice all three days this week.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was also listed as out with a concussion.

What will likely play the biggest role in Sunday’s matchup for the Bears will be the outcome around their five injured players who were listed as questionable after Friday’s practice.

Running back Khalil Herbert was listed as DNP after practice Friday and is questionable for Chicago’s game against the Packers Sunday. Herbert is dealing with a combination of personal issues and a back injury, according to the team.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon and center Lucas Patrick both made a surprise appearance on the injury report Friday, as they were both full participants at practice Wednesday and Thursday, before being limited Friday with calf injuries that have their status for Sunday’s game being listed as questionable too.

Tight end Cole Kmet and long snapper Patrick Scales were both full participants at practice Friday, but they are both still being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Kmet continues to recover from a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago while playing against the Arizona Cardinals, while Scales is nursing a foot injury.

The Chicago Bears travel to Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon to play the Green Bay Packers in their NFL regular season finale. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT.