Bears quarterback Nick Foles is the subject of a memorable ‘The Match’ conversation

CHICAGO – In what is usually a very active Memorial Day weekend in sports, it was four players on a golf course that stole the show.

When you wake up and remember @TigerWoods and Peyton Manning are playing a match against @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady today. pic.twitter.com/vwfQYvJCce — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2020

To raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts, NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady teamed up with golf icons Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at a rainy Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida on Sunday. They staged “The Match” to get the funds for those in need during the pandemic.

All in a day's work.



$20 million raised for COVID-19 relief efforts. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0u7IrhagwA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 25, 2020

The quartet did their part, raising $20 million for relief efforts as the Manning-Woods group coming home with the victory.

What made the event great was the banter that was captured between the participants. With each wearing a lav microphone, there were plenty of jabs traded before and during the event over Sunday afternoon.

One of those memorable exchanges came thanks to the newest Bears’ quarterback.

Peyton says he should’ve brought Eli or Nick Foles to caddy against Brady 💀 @brgridiron#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/mGDiNrpuVZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

When asked a question about a caddie he’d like to have for the event, Manning mentioned that Nick Foles could be a candidate to do so. He was acquired by the Bears in March in a trade with the Jaguars and will compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job this season.

Naturally, Brady took exception to the mention of Foles. Remember it was the quarterback that helped the Eagles to a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February, 2018.

“That’s a cheap shot,” said Brady at Manning’s mention of Foles.

Mostly likely watching the event or having heard about the comment, Foles responded on Twitter.

I’ll come caddy and help you out against Tom. Let’s go! https://t.co/s55ayPmSAp — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Maybe “The Match II” can feature a Foles-Brady-Manning paring.