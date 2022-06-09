CHICAGO – Over the course of his second season, many people hope that the Bears’ quarterback will be throwing “bombs” to receivers for big gains.

But in a bit of a break from training for the 2022 NFL campaign, Justin Fields was hitting a few of them at the Friendly Confines.

Per video posted by running back Juice Herbert, the signal caller hit a home run during an open batting practice that was held for the Bears at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon. The session was part of a day for the team at the ballpark and has been shared by a number of players on their social media.

On defensive tackle Justin Jones’ Instagram story account, tight end Cole Kmet also took batting practice at Wrigley Field on Thursday afternoon.

Seeing Fields have success on the baseball diamond isn’t a surprise since he was a standout player at Harrison High School in Georgia as an infielder. He would have been considered an MLB Draft prospect, but his primary focus was football, and he played only that sport at Georgia and then Ohio State.

The Bears’ first round pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields will be entering his second season in the NFL as the primary starter after winning that spot early in his rookie season. He’ll be under a new head coach in 2022 as Matt Eberflus takes over for Matt Nagy and new coordinator Luke Getsy takes the reigns of the offense.

Following the completion of OTA practices this week, the Bears will hold their mandatory mini-camp next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Halas Hall before players have a break before training camp in late July.

A schedule for those workouts has yet to be released.