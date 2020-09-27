Bears pull off another stunning rally to beat the Falcons 30-26

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – Could it be that the Bears could find consistency for a full 60 minutes in Week 3?

Hardly, but that doesn’t mean they still couldn’t be exciting.

Once again, they had a bad start, and once again, they had a furious finish. This time they added a plot twist as Matt Nagy decided to swap signal callers in the second half.

Yet that was enough to produce another heart-stopping, positive result at the hands of a team that’s notorious for blowing leads.

Down 26-10 in the fourth quarter, Nick Foles led the Bears on three-consecutive touchdown drives. His last strike to Anthony Miller with 1:53 to go would put the Bears ahead to stay as they win it 30-26 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

It’s the first time they’ve opened a season 3-0 since the 2013 season and they’ll go for their first 4-0 start since 2006 next week against the Colts.

Trubisky was able to lead a 47-yard drive to start off the game, but it stalled out and produced no points after Cairo Santos missed a 46-yard field goal. Matt Ryan got the Falcons off on the right foot, completing a 63-yard pass to Calvin Ridley to set up a touchdown throw to Hayden Hurst.

A missed extra point left the score at 6-0, but the Bears cut it in half with another 58-yard march that led to a Santos field goal.

The Falcons would then get the next ten points on a field goal Younghoe Koo in the second quarter then a touchdown on the next drive. After a Khalil Mack strip-sack was wiped out by a roughing the passer call, Brian Hill turned the break into points with a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 16-6.

In what would be his best drive of the day, Trubisky sparked a 75-yard drive with a 45-yard run and then completed it with a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to make it 16-10.

Atlanta would build their lead back to start the second half, which was aided by another Bears’ roughing the passer call. This time it was on Akiem Hicks, and it led to a 75-yard scoring march that concluded on Todd Gurley’s ten-yard run to make it 23-10.

On the next drive, Trubisky was intercepted on a bad read on a pass to Graham, with Blidi Wreh-Wilson getting the pick. The Bears’ defense held the Falcons to just three points, but Foles was put in on the next series.

There would be bad luck for Foles as he went into the game with 9:50 to go in the third quarter. After driving the Bears downfield, Allen Robinson initially was ruled to have caught a jump ball in the endzone for a score. But replays overturned the call and awarded the ball to Darqueze Dennard.

Two drives later, Foles threw a fourth down touchdown to Anthony Miller, but the receiver bobbled the ball in the endzone and it was overturned.

Finally Foles found the luck as the Bears defense continued to slow the Falcons’ offense. He completed a 62-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham in the fourth quarter, but a failed two-point conversion left the deficit at ten.

Robinson would get another touchdown on the ensuing drive, taking a Foles pass then racing up the sidelines for the 37-yard score to make it a three-point game. The quarterback would then put the Bears’ ahead with a third-down 28 yard touchdown pass to Miller with 1:53 to go.

Tashaun Gipson would seal the win with an interception with 1:06 to go, and deliver yet another improbably win in a wild 2020 season.