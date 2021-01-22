Bears promote Sean Desai to defensive coordinator: Report

This is a 2019 photo of Sean Desai of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Thursday, May 2, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

LAKE FOREST – In the end, the Bears didn’t have to look far for a replacement for Chuck Pagano.

Big move for the #Bears: Chicago is hiring Sean Desai to be its new defensive coordinator, sources say. To my knowledge, the first person of Indian descent to become a coordinator in the NFL. They call him “Doc” for his doctorate at Temple, now they’ll also call him DC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2021

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are promoting safeties coach Sean Desai to defensive coordinator. He’ll replace Pagano, who retired from coaching after spending the last two seasons with the Bears.

Desai has been with the team since 2013 when he joined then head coach Mark Trestman’s new staff as a quality control coach. He remained in that position for two years under him, then three under John Fox, and then in that same position for the 2018 season.

When defensive coordinator Vic Fangio left, Desai got a promotion to safeties coach in 2019 and served in that role in 2020.

A graduate of Boston University, Desai started his coaching career with Temple as a defensive and special teams coach from 2006-2010. During that time, he also earned a doctorate from the school in educational administration. Desai also holds a master’s degree in higher and postsecondary education from Columbia University, which he earned in 2005.

After Temple, Desai served as assistant director of football operations for Miami (Fla.) in 2011 before joining the staff at Boston College for the 2012 season as running back’s coach and special teams coordinator.