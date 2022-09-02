CHICAGO — Bears president and CEO Ted Phillips will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Chicago Bears tweeted the news Friday morning and said he plans to retire in Feb. 2023.

The search for Phillips’ successor is underway. He has been with the Bears for nearly 40 years and was named president and CEO in 1999.

Known for his business acumen, Phillips was pegged to help lead the Bears through the Arlington Park process. On Thursday, it was announced that the Bears will hold a community meeting on Sept. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m., at John Hersey High School.

Conceptual plans for a “transit-oriented mixed-use entertainment district” surrounding the stadium will be introduced, according to the Village of Arlington Heights.

Phillips is only the fourth president in team history behind George “Papa Bear” Halas, George Halas Jr. and Michael McCaskey.

He got his start in 1983 as the team’s financial controller and rose through the ranks.

This story will be updated.