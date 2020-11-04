Bears players make the most of having Election Day off to vote

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 02: The Chicago Bears warm up during training camp at Halas Hall on September 02, 2020 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Getting off schedule isn’t exactly something that lots of NFL teams are willing to do, but on Tuesday, they’re happy to make an exception.

That includes the Bears, who like every other club in the league, have Tuesday off to let their players, coaches, and staff cast their vote in the presidential election if they hadn’t already.

“I think it’s a good thing and I know that our guys will be excited to be able to partake in all that and understand where were at,” said head coach Matt Nagy about the change for 2020.

This was done this summer when the league was looking for ways to address issues of social and racial justice in society. The league mandated that there would be no team activities to be scheduled on Election Day, which was a first in the league’s history.

The Bears’ spent part of their training camp check-in to register players to vote and it’s gotten players involved right from the start of the season. According to offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr., the commitment to do so hasn’t stopped.

“I think our PR staff and our communications staff does a good job of that, keeping it a the forefront for us,” said Leno. “We’ve actually created a board in Halas Hall right now that has the things that we can do. whether it’s giving back to social justice initiatives and vote. There’s a lot of different things so.”

“I think we’re doing a really good job of that. Sometimes you can lose sight of that in a season like this but we’ve been doing a good job.”

Rookie Darnell Mooney agrees that the push started in the summer remains strong well into the fall.

“It’s been pretty much the same thing; pushing guys to vote,” said receiver Darnell Mooney. “Push them in the right direction, giving them more information on like what direction you would want to go to vote for, not telling you, like, exactly who to vote for, but it’s just giving you more of a mindset of just what and who you want to vote for.

“It’s a big thing, it’s something I’ve never been a part of and greatly appreciate it.”

Many of his fellow players at Halas Hall and around the NFL do, too.