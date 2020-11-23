Bears place safety Eddie Jackson on their COVID-19 reserve list

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears got some bad news when it comes to the virus after they returned from the bye this weekend.

This time, it concerns one of the best players on their team.

We have placed Eddie Jackson on our reserve/COVID-19 list.@Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 23, 2020

Safety Eddie Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, which means he’s either contracted the virus or has been in close contact with someone who has.

As one of the leaders on defense, the two-time Pro Bowler has 58 tackles with two pass breakups along with a fumble recovery touchdown against the Rams in Week 7. Jackson has also had a pair of interceptions this season called back due to penalties against the Giants in Week 2 and the Panthers in Week 6.

Should he miss this week’s game, it would be the first he’s not played in since the NFC Wild Card game against the Eagles in January, 2019. He was active for the contest but didn’t play due to an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous two contests.

