Bears place safety Deon Bush on the reserve/COVID-19 list

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 04: Chicago Bears Safety Deon Bush (26) looks on in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE – It’s been a week that the Bears would like to forget when it comes to injuries and COVID-19. After avoiding trouble with each during most of the first half of the season, they had issues with both this week.

Two players – Jason Spriggs and Cody Whitehair – tested positive for the virus, which placed them on the NFL’s reserve list for COVID-19. Late Saturday night, another name was added to that list just about 14 hours before the Bears’ game with the Titans in Nashville.

#Bears Roster Move:

We have placed DB Deon Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bush has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Titans. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 8, 2020

Safety Deon Bush was a late add to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against Tennessee on Sunday. The designation means that Bush has either tested positive for the virus or he’s been in close contact with someone who does.

He becomes the fourth Bears’ player to land on that list this week, joining Spriggs, Whitehair, and guard Germain Ifedi. The latter was able to get off the list after he was cleared following close contact with the two lineman, and will play Sunday against the Titans.

Now in his fifth year with the Bears, Bush has four tackles in six game this season in a mostly reserve role. He had an interception in Week 2 against the Giants at Soldier Field, which was the first of his NFL career.