Bears place Robert Quinn on the reserve/COVID-19 list

Football: Chicago Bears Robert Quinn (94) in action vs Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (6) at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland, OH 9/26/2021 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (X163812 TK1)

LAKE FOREST – One of the great stories of the Bears’ 2021 season through six games has been the emergence of one of their veteran outside linebackers.

But Robert Quinn’s strong start in his second year with the Bears has hit a bit of a roadblock as a Week 7 match-up with the Buccaneers.

#Bears roster moves:

– DB Deon Bush has been placed on IR

– LB Robert Quinn has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19

– DB Teez Tabor has been signed from the PS to the active roster

– RB Chris Thompson has been signed to the PS — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 19, 2021

The outside linebacker has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. He’s the second player to land on the list in the last week, with running back Damien Williams missing the Packers’ game after a positive test.

For a player who is vaccinated and tests positive in the NFL in 2019, he would need to test negative twice, 24 hours apart to play that week. If unvaccinated, he would have to isolate for ten days then would return if asymptomatic.

After struggling his first year with injuries and finishing with just two sacks, Quinn has emerged as one of the best comeback stories in the NFL in 2021. Showing the potential that Ryan Pace saw when he signed him to a five-year, $70 million contract in March of 2020, Quinn has 5 1/2 sacks through six games and has aided an improved Bears’ pass rush.

That’s added to the Bears’ 20 sacks as a team, which is currently second in the NFL.

Along with the announcement of Quinn’s placement on the COVID-19 list, the team also placed safety Deon Bush on IR. He suffered a quad injury on Sunday in a loss to Green Bay and will now be out a minimum of three weeks.