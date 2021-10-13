Bears place OL Germain Ifedi, OLB Jeremiah Attaochu on IR

LAKE FOREST – With a pair of moves on Wednesday afternoon, the Bears are saying goodbye to one of their lineman for a few weeks and one of their linebackers for the rest of the season.

The Bears have placed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and Jeremiah Attaochu on injured reserve today as they start practice for Packers week. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/o8GodgHdmj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 13, 2021

Offensive lineman Germain Ifedi has been placed on short-term Injured Reserve by the Bears after suffering a knee injury during the win over the Raiders on Sunday. He’ll be eligible to return to the team in as early as three weeks.

The same cannot be said for outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu who suffered a torn pectoral muscle against the Raiders on Sunday that will keep him out for the rest of the 2021 season. He joined the Bears this offseason as a free agent from the Broncos and in his eighth season made two tackles with one quarterback hit in five games as a reserve.

Ifedi has started every game this season at right tackle for the Bears and will be replaced by Elijah Wilkinson, who took over after he was injured against the Raiders.