Bears place franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 06: Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs with the football in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on December 06, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

LAKE FOREST – Even last fall, it looked as if this was going to be the way that he’d remain with the Bears for the 2021 season.

On Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL’s deadline to administer the franchise tag, the team has placed it on their best wide receiver.

The Bears have confirmed that they’ve placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Allen Robinson on Tuesday, just ahead of the NFL’s deadline to do so.

If he cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract with the Bears, the receiver will play on a one-year, $17.8 million deal, which is the average of the top five salaries at that position in the NFL.

Entering his third season with the Bears in 2020, Robinson and agent Brandon Parker tried to reach a long-term deal with the franchise in the fall. But negotiations failed to yield a deal, and the receiver would play the rest of the season on the final of his three-year contract he signed in March of 2018.

Despite inconsistencies at the quarterback position, Robinson continued to excell, catching a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He had six catches for 55 yards in the Bears’ Wild Card Game loss to the Saints in New Orleans.

This was a follow-up to a strong 2019 season where Robinson shined despite the offense’s struggles, as he made 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns in a 16-game season.

While the Bears have Robinson back, they’re still in search of a starting quarterback, which is priority No. 1 for general manager Ryan Pace this off