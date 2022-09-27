LAKE FOREST – The one thing a struggling Bears’ passing game doesn’t need is another setback, but that’s exactly what’s happened ahed of their Week 4 game against the Giants.

This news concerns one of the receivers who was one of those signed this offseason and was hoping to have a chance to take on a bigger role on a new team.

After injuring his calf on Sunday, the Bears have placed WR Byron Pringle on Injured Reserve. Linebacker Joe Thomas has been signed to the active roster. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4N7rdGdB30 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 27, 2022

Wide receiver Byron Pringle is headed to injured reserve with a calf injury that was suffered in teh first half in the win over the Texans Sunday at Soldier Field.

By giving the receiver this designation, he’ll have to miss at least four weeks before he’s allowed to return to practice or games. In his place, the Bears have signed linebacker Joe Thomas back to the active roster from the practice squad after he made his debut on Sunday, making five tackles against Houston.

Pringle is entering his fourth season in the NFL after spending his first three years in league with the Chiefs. In 2021, he had a career-high 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns, then added 12 catches and three scores in two playoff games.

New general manager Ryan Poles, who worked with the Chiefs, brought Pringle to Chicago to compete for a more elevated role in a new-look offense under coordinator Luke Getsy. After training camp, he was listed as the backup to Equanimeous St. Brown, and so far has made two catches on three targets for 33 yards.

This doesn’t help the team’s wide receiver depth since Velus Jones Jr, the backup to starter Darnell Mooney, has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury.

At the moment, the Bears are averaging an NFL-low 78.3 yards per game through the air, including just 82 net yards in the win over the Texans on Sunday.