CHICAGO – For decades, they’ve gone back and forth on the field of play as each other’s main rival since the early days of professional football.

Now it appears that both the Bears and the Packers are going to go back and forth when it comes to a very important team ranking in the National Football League.

Before Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, both teams are tied for the most wins in league history with 785. Green Bay evened the record with a Week 4 win over the Patriots at Lambeau Field on the same day Chicago lost to the Giants in East Rutherford.

Since then, both teams have lost two-straight games, leaving the win total deadlocked at 785.

So if the Packers win this Sunday against the Commanders on the road, they would grab the overall wins lead in the National Football League. The Bears face the Patriots in Foxborough on Monday night, but even if they win, losing the NFL wins lead would be the rarest of moments for the franchise.

Per NFL Research, a team other than the Bears would have the distinction of leading the league in victories for the first time since December 3, 1921. That was back when the Bears were still known as the Staleys and were in their first season in Chicago after moving from Decatur.

It was just the second year the franchise was in existence in what was known as the American Professional Football Association. The Bears would go 2-0-1 after December 3rd for the rest of the 1921 season to finish 9-1-1 in APFA competition to win their first championship.

Since that day, the Bears have either been at the top of the NFL’s all-time team win list or tied, as they are right now. The Packers’ success over the past three decades has helped them to catch up to that mark and are on the verge of overtaking the Bears.

It will be something to watch as both teams move forward in 2022 and the years to come.