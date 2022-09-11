CHICAGO — It was a rain-drenched afternoon of football for the Chicago Bears, but despite poor weather conditions and facing a heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers team during their NFL season opener, the Bears pulled off the win.

Chicago scored the last 19 points of the ball game on their way to a 19-10 victory over San Francisco Sunday.

Justin Fields threw for 121 yards with 2 TDs — both in the second half — with one for 51 yards to Dante Pettis and another for 18 yards to Equanimeous St. Brown.

The Bears defense held the 49ers scoreless for the last 18:38 of the game, which included an Eddie Jackson interception with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter and forcing two turnovers on downs in the fourth as the rain continued to pour down in Chicago.

Heading into the game, San Francisco (-320) was a 6.5-point favorite over Chicago (+260) with the over/under set at 40.

The Bears play the Green Bay Packers next Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CST in Green Bay.